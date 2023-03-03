LCMC Health Adds Mel Lagarde to Executive Team

NEW ORLEANS – Maurice “Mel” L. Lagarde III has joined LCMC Health as chief strategy and growth officer. This is a new leadership position. Lagarde will be responsible for providing strategic direction and advancing opportunities designed to continue LCMC Health’s growth as an integrated healthcare system.

Lagarde spent more than 25 years running divisions for HCA. Most recently, he was president and CEO of HCA Healthcare’s MidAmerica Division, where he was responsible for streamlining operations and improvements, increasing market share and revenue growth, and overseeing capital expenditures while supporting crisis management, risk management and fundraising efforts. Prior to that, he led the operations of individual hospitals for the organization.

“Mel is a transformative leader with a strategic focus and more than 40 years of extensive hospital experience in driving expansions, making improvements in quality, turnarounds and physician satisfaction,” said Greg Feirn, CEO, LCMC Health. “We are excited to add Mel’s expertise to the LCMC Heath leadership team.”

Throughout his career, Lagarde has been recognized for his tremendous contributions to the industry. Lagarde was honored with the Tulane University Outstanding Alumnus in 2021 and in 2001, and the Tulane University School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine Alumnus of the Year. He was also selected to become a member of the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame. Lagarde is a Member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is currently awaiting fellowship approval. He also serves on the board of directors for the Federation of American Hospitals.

“Over the last few years, I’ve watched the focused and steadfast growth of LCMC Health, and I am honored to join this extraordinary health system at this point of continued transformation,” said Lagarde. “As a New Orleans native, it brings me great joy to help expand comprehensive care for patients across the city, region and state. My goal is to build on LCMC Health’s solid foundation and continue the positive momentum by helping to shape the strategy of the system for the future.”