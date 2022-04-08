LCMC, City of New Orleans Launch Health Literacy Partnership

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — LCMC Health announced a partnership with the City of New Orleans Health Department to address health literacy, enhance cultural competency, and continue to improve COVID-19 vaccination rates with a new program called, “Be in the KNOW.” This citywide initiative will educate locals on the importance of healthcare advocacy and aims to empower communities for better health.

April is National Minority Health Month, four weeks dedicated to raising awareness of health disparities that continue to affect underserved communities. Historically, many minority communities have expressed an overall lack of trust in hospitals and health systems. In order to continue building trust, and eventually stronger, healthier communities, LCMC Health and the New Orleans Health Department is encouraging individuals and caregivers to take action through health education and community collaboration to increase health literacy in the greater New Orleans area and neighboring communities.

“LCMC Health is proud to kick-off our partnership with the City of New Orleans Health Department during National Minority Health Month to address the needs of our community,” said Dr. Toni Flowers, LCMC Health chief diversity and social responsibility officer. “Health equity and health literacy are serious concerns that require caring and smart collaboration. Through this partnership, we will provide our community with the proper tools and resources needed to advocate for better health.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, nearly 9 out of 10 adults have difficulty comprehending everyday health information that is routinely available in healthcare facilities, retail outlets, media, and communities. The Be in the KNOW partnership aims to empower patients with educational resources, and offer training to enhance the skill sets of healthcare providers.