Law Firms Launch Online Research Tool for Potential Plaintiffs

NEW ORLEANS – The Law Center, a national network of law firms with a location in New Orleans, announced the launch of its new website, TheLawCenter.com, which was created as a resource to connect searchers with the legal and medical information they need to determine if they are victims of negligence and deserving of compensation. The new website offers free consultations and highlights a variety of personal injury practice areas, from car accidents to medical malpractice. Bradley Egenberg of Egenberg APLC is the New Orleans partner of record that helped launch The Law Center.

The company said TheLawCenter.com was created in response to the current lack of resources online that pair information about the victim’s injury or condition with legal representation tailored to their needs. The partnering firms intend for TheLawCenter.com to provide searchers with the most accurate, up to date medical and legal information they need to make the most informed decision in regards to their health and pursuit of justice.

“Our mission is to offer a helping hand in understanding your rights as you navigate through tough times. We’ll stand beside you and guide you through the process of learning who or what may be responsible,” said Doug Moore, CEO of The Law Center. “We’ll introduce you to legal help that can fight for your rights no matter how big the challenge. Every American has the right to justice, and we’re here to help.”

Visitors are encouraged to fill out the contact form on TheLawCenter.com’s homepage for a free consultation from a lawyer that specializes in their issue. The cancer section of the site (TheLawCenter.com/Cancer) features a form for a free consultation, as well as the choice to opt in for the latest legal and medical news.





