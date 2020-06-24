Lauscha, Loomis Bullish on Season and Saints’ Prospects

New Orleans Saints returner Deonte Harris carries on a kickoff return past Minnesota Vikings Andrew Sendejo (34) and Kentrell Brothers (40) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS – On a “state of the team” webinar today, New Orleans Saints president Dennis Lauscha praised the organization’s efforts during an offseason that was forever altered by two very different global events: the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

“The reality is that even though we’ve been working remotely, we can say that it’s close to being the most productive we’ve ever been as an organization,” said Lauscha. “We continue to focus on starting the season on time … with fans in the stadium. And our hope is that it’s a full stadium.”

Lauscha said the team has been working with ASM, the company that manages the Superdome and hundreds of other facilities, to figure out how to start the season while following protocols that will prevent the spread of COVID-19 to employees and fans. The team has also sought help from Ochsner Health, whose infectious disease doctors have toured the Dome and offered guidelines as well.

“We feel very bullish about where we’re headed,” said Lauscha. “We’ve been running a number of different models and we will be prepared once we get closer to the start of the season for what league rules will be out there.”

From Lauscha’s remarks, it’s clear that the NFL, team owners, team officials, facility managers and health experts have been engaged in constant conversations to plan for the start of the season – although everyone agrees there will be an asterisk next to any plan that’s in place. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in local NFL markets nationwide will determine what happens this fall.

“The league just yesterday began to share some guidelines with team presidents,” said Lauscha. “There’s a couple reasons why we didn’t get them earlier: we were waiting to see where the country was going [and] we were waiting for [information about] medical research, treatment and vaccines. Some of the guidelines, which are in draft form, will impact our game day experience. Tomorrow there will be a team meeting where the owners will vote on some of the things related to the ways the games will be broadcast. Communication from the league will probably pick up and you’ll probably hear a thing or two.”

On the same call, Mickey Loomis, the Saints executive vice president and general manager, struck an equally optimistic tone.

“I can tell you this: We all expect to have a season,” said Loomis. “We expect to start the regular season on time. We expect there to be a full 16 games and we expect there to be playoffs with one additional team in each conference added this year. And I know that we, the Saints, expect to be in the playoffs. Relative to training camp, we don’t have any idea yet if fans will be allowed. It’s unlikely and yet we haven’t got final word on that yet.”

Loomis said it’s possible the unorthodox off season may create an advantage for the Saints.

“We have effectively the same coaching staff. We’ve got our core team returning – nine returning starters on defense and 10 returning starters on offense,” he said. “And we’ve got a smart, dedicated group that knows what it takes to be successful so I think not having the normal offseason is less impactful on us than it might be on another team, particularly those teams with new coaches or new quarterbacks.”

Regarding the global protests and the social justice issues they raise, Lauscha said the Saints organization has expanded all of its related initiatives.

“We are working with numerous HBCUs. We are working in the criminal justice area. We’ve reached out to experts in these areas,” he said. “And to be perfectly honest with you, we’ve learned a lot, we’ve listened a lot and we hope that we can really help in this area and make some positive changes. It continues to be an organizational push and something we’re focused on and something we can all be proud of.”





Comments

comments