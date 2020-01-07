Laurel Oak Restaurant to Open in the CBD

NEW ORLEANS – Laurel Oak, a Southern brasserie and cocktail bar concept developed by Magnolia Hotels and consulting chef Troy Guard, has opened its doors in the newly imagined Magnolia New Orleans Hotel. The new restaurant concept is rooted in Southern hospitality, and will feature “mindfully sourced proteins” and elevated Southern fare. It is designed for locals but will offer a dynamic table experience that will appeal to hotel guests, locals and visitors looking for an authentic New Orleans experience.

“New Orleans is known for its tremendous food scene, so we were very careful to incorporate this vast culinary history into the menu, design and service experience,” said Guard, who is known for his eight restaurant concepts spanning across 13 locations in Denver and Houston. “Laurel Oak is a restaurant for those with pure food indulgence in mind. We pay homage to local New Orleans ingredients while celebrating the city’s deeply ingrained food and beverage community.”

This will be Guard’s first foray into New Orleans, and he is working closely with executive chef Wesley Rabalais to bring the local flavors to life. Chef Rabalais will serve up three meals a day from homemade biscuits to chicken and sausage gumbo with creole potato salad to smoked redfish dip with housemade salt and vinegar chips.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to work with chef Troy Guard and serve as the executive chef of Laurel Oak, bringing this phenomenal menu to the people of New Orleans,” said Rabalais. “It is the perfect location, vision and culinary experience for this beloved City.”

Laurel Oak will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.





