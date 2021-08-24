Latter & Blum Sponsors Bedroom at New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter

L to R: New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Co-Founder and Board President Dan Silverman, Latter & Blum CEO & President Lacey Conway and New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Executive Director Dawn Bradley-Fletcher

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter has received a $3,500 donation from Latter & Blum to sponsor a bedroom in the home for the upcoming year that can sleep up to six individuals. The funds will be used for routine maintenance and repairs, professional cleaning and sanitization, as well as bed linens for the room.

“It’s our pleasure to support the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter as they continue their incredible mission to serve vulnerable women and children throughout our community,” said Lacey Conway, president and CEO of Latter & Blum, in a press release.

The shelter’s goal is to help those experiencing homelessness find safe, affordable housing. Leaders say they’ve helped more than 3,250 parents and children since 2007. Over the past 12 months alone, NOWCS says it was able to serve over 275 people experiencing homelessness, house more than 47 families and serve over 205 people through its post-residence case management program.

“These past 18 months have not been easy — not for shelter staff, not for our community and definitely not for residents and friends who are experiencing homelessness,” said Dawn Bradley-Fletcher, executive director of NOWCS. “Our fundraising efforts were greatly impacted amid the pandemic, however, through the generous community support from organizations such as Latter & Blum, we are able to remain open and continue to help our friends and neighbors as best we can during these trying times. We canot thank Lacey and her team enough.”

Committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness while keeping families together, NOWCS offers education enrichment for parents and children, employment assistance, job training and placement, financial literacy workshops, a savings match, and life skills training.

To find out how you can support New Orleans families experiencing homelessness, please visit www.nowcs.org/support. For more information about the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter, visit www.nowcs.org, or find the organization on Facebook (@NOWCS), Twitter or Instagram (@NOWCShelter).