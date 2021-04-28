Latter & Blum Reports More Than $5B in 2020 Residential Sales

Photo courtesy of Latter & Blum

NEW ORLEANS – Latter & Blum has earned high marks from a national real estate trade publication and website based on reported total residential sales volume of $5,117,901,809 representing 21,731 closed transactions across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

RISMedia ranked the New Orleans-based company No. 19 in the U.S. based on units sold in its annual Power Broker Report.

“We’re honored to rank as one of the top-producing brokerage firms in the nation,” said Lacey Conway, Latter & Blum CEO, in a press release. “We’re proud of all of our agents and teams who remained steadfast during such unprecedented times and built upon their commitment to help our clients with all their real estate needs.”

The Top 1,000 Power Brokers collectively earned nearly $1.7 trillion in sales volume and more than 4.2 million transactions in 2020, and encompass more than 575,000 agents and over 9,100 offices.

“Congratulations to all the leaders and their respective management teams and sales associates, who have contributed to the success represented in the 33rd annual Power Broker Report,” said RISMedia President and CEO John Featherston.

Insights from the 2021 Power Broker Report & Survey:

84% of Power Brokers believe a lack of inventory is their greatest challenge.



31% believe buyers and sellers who delayed plans in 2020 are their greatest opportunity.

Half describe their market as “booming.”

Click here to see the complete report.