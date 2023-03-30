Latter & Blum Property Management Announces Name Change

NEW ORLEANS – Latter & Blum Property Management Inc. has announced a rebrand to Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc., doing business as Rampart Multifamily Management, Rampart Commercial Management and Wurth Real Estate Services.

The change was announced this week at the company’s annual manager’s conference in Biloxi, Miss. The renamed property management firm will continue under the same ownership and management team and offer the same services to its clients.

The 34-year-old independent company made the move to differentiate itself from Latter & Blum Holding LLC, which operates as Latter & Blum Real Estate.

“Latter & Blum Property Management has operated since 1989 as a separate entity from Latter & Blum Real Estate,” said Joseph Pappalardo Sr., the company’s CEO. “This rebrand better reflects the mission and services of this segment of our business and will allow for clarity for our clients while also reducing confusion for prospective clients, residents and tenants.”

Pappalardo, who founded the company with Robert W. Merrick, also cited tremendous growth in the sector as a reason for the change.

“Rampart represents a promise that we will serve as guardians for our clients’ investments,” he said. “It’s also a tribute to the neighborhoods that serve as the soul of our city. It’s a symbol of resilience and dedication.”

Wurth Real Estate Services will focus on the management and maintenance of single-family homes and small multi-family properties.

“The places we call home hold a great significance as both monetary and emotional investments,” said Joseph Pappalardo Jr., president of Wurth Real Estate Services. “We are honored to serve our communities and to act as the steward of both our clients’ investments and a resource to those who call these properties home.”

The New Orleans-based firm has more than 310 employees serving Louisiana and portions of Texas and Mississippi. Rampart/Wurth will continue to manage more than 10,000 multifamily units, millions of square feet of commercial space, and more than 1,000 small residential units.