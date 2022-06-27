Latter & Blum Promotes Jennifer Keller

NEW ORLEANS — Latter & Blum has named Jennifer Keller director of operations. She will be responsible for identifying and executing strategic initiatives, including education, marketing, leads and operations.

Licensed by the LREC since 2006, Keller brings a wealth of experience to her role. She holds a variety of real estate accreditations, including the Accredited Buyer Representation Designation, and is certified as a LeadingRE Leader and At Home with Diversity. She’s also an Installed Ninja, and was awarded the Ninja Mastery Leadership award. Prior to her new role, she served as the director of career development.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jennifer as our director of operations. Our team looks forward to having her as a key asset to help our departments develop effective strategies to continue to help our agents build successful careers,” said Cheryl McAdam, president of Latter & Blum. “On behalf of all my colleagues, I welcome Jennifer into her new role for what will be an exciting time ahead for our company!”

A Metairie native, Keller considers herself a “foodie” and enjoys trying new restaurants, an ice-cold martini (especially in this heat!) and binge-watching Netflix with her family.