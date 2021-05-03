Latter & Blum Promotes Debbie Natal

NEW ORLEANS – Real estate broker Latter & Blum announced today that Debbie Natal has been promoted to director of relocation, effective immediately. In her new role, Natal will oversee the relocation department across all Latter & Blum markets in Louisiana, southern Mississippi and Texas. Natal will be responsible for providing strategic client direction, including building and maintaining client relationships and ensuring all needs are met throughout the relocation process.

“I am passionate about assisting families and individuals through the relocation process in Louisiana, and am thrilled to continue this work across all Latter & Blum markets,” said Natal. “It’s an honor to work with such a distinguished brand alongside our accomplished agents toward a common goal of delivering exceptional service to our clientele.”

Natal received her bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of New Orleans and obtained her real estate license in 2012. She brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to her new role. In her previous position, she oversaw Latter & Blum’s Lakeview and New Orleans East offices as a managing broker, where she trained, mentored and built an amazing team of dedicated agents.