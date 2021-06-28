Latter & Blum Names McAdam President, Residential Division

NEW ORLEANS – Cheryl McAdam has been named Latter & Blum’s president, residential division.

McAdam has been a Realtor for more than 37 years and has served as general sales manager for Latter & Blum’s residential team for over a decade. She holds a GRI and CRB designation and was recently recognized as a 2021 RISMedia Newsmaker.

Under McAdam’s leadership, this year Latter & Blum was recognized as RISMedia’s 19th top-producing real estate company in the nation, LeadingRE’s Most Innovative Brokerage and CityBusiness’ Best Residential Real Estate Company in New Orleans.

“Over the last decade, Cheryl has done a great job strengthening our company and providing our leadership team and managers with her valuable insight and guidance. She is a strong leader and I’m confident she will continue to drive Latter & Blum to even greater heights,” said Lacey Conway, the company’s CEO.