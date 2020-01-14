Latter & Blum Names Lacey Merrick Conway CEO

NEW ORLEANS – Latter & Blum Inc., the Louisiana real estate company with over $4.5 billion in sales in 2019, has announced the appointment of Lacey Merrick Conway as chief executive officer, succeeding her father Bob Merrick, who had served in this position since 1986. Bob Merrick will continue in his role as company chairman and owner.

Conway began her career at Latter & Blum in 2005, and has assumed increasing responsibilities since that time. She was named principal broker in 2017 and will continue to serve in that capacity. Conway holds a CCIM designation (awarded to top professionals in commercial and investment real estate) and holds real estate licenses in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. Conway graduated from Boston University and received her MBA from the University of New Orleans. She serves on the boards of United Way SE Louisiana and Greater New Orleans Inc. and is active in numerous community and philanthropic efforts.

“Lacey has demonstrated exceptional business and leadership skill in her 15 years with Latter & Blum, and I have every confidence in her ability to take the company to its next level of growth,” said Bob Merrick. “She also believes, as I do, that Latter & Blum is a ‘family of families’ helping to build and strengthen our region through the important work we do.”

“I am energized and eager to continue our 104-year tradition of innovation, growth and community building as we enter a new decade,” said Conway. “We have, together, created the largest and most successful real estate enterprise in the state of Louisiana and the future holds tremendous opportunity to extend that position still further. I am deeply honored to take on this new role.”