Latter & Blum Names Gardner VP of Operations, Residential Division

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Latter & Blum has appointed Chip Gardner vice president of operations, residential division. Gardner joined Latter & Blum in 2020 and he naturally fit into his new role, bringing forth his strong market expertise and decades of experience. As an accessible leader and strategist, Gardner is responsible for day-to-day operations, including the identification, prioritization, and strategic execution of key projects.

Gardner holds over 20 years of experience in the residential and commercial real estate industry; he is a licensed broker and certified general appraiser in the markets we serve – Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. As a fourth-generation in the family business, in his previous role Gardner served as vice president of operations at Gardner Realtors, founded by his late grandmother, Gertrude Gardner, in 1943.

Gardner’s exemplary work within the real estate industry has procured many local and national accolades including CityBusiness Excellence in Real Estate, the Spears Group Millenial Award; RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, Achievers, Thinkers & Futurists, and more.

He holds an MBA in finance/real estate from Louisiana State University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Spring Hill College, where he graduated as the President’s Scholar. He also holds an MAI designation and is a Ninja Certified Manager.

As a New Orleans native, Gardner is active in the local community and enjoys spending time with his family. He is passionate about philanthropy and serves on the board of directors of several nonprofit organizations such as the New Orleans Mission Properties Foundation and the Gertrude Gardner Foundation.