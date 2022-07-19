Latter & Blum Makes $500K Donation to NOLA Coalition

Ronald Coleman of the NAACP speaks to reporters at the NOLA Coalition event July 12 at Youth Empowerment Project.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOLA Coalition has landed a major contribution as it works to raise $15 million over the next three years to help fund youth services in New Orleans.

Latter & Blum announced that it has made a $500,000 contribution to the newly formed nonprofit, which is composed of more than 275 nonprofit, civic and business organizations that are hoping to “create a safer and more prosperous New Orleans for all residents.” The group is rallying support for the New Orleans Police Department while pledging to invest in support services for the city’s young people. Its goal is to raise $5 million per year for the next three years.

“I fully support the NOLA Coalition,” said Bob Merrick, chairman of Latter & Blum, in a press release announcing the gift. “This contribution is an investment in the city, an investment in the future of Latter & Blum and its agents. We are protecting lives as well as livelihoods. The two-pronged approach of supporting public safety and [providing] funding for at-risk youth makes a lot of sense.”

The NOLA Coalition said all funds raised will be managed by United Way of Southeast Louisiana and will be aligned with the city’s Youth Master Plan to help successful local youth-serving nonprofits grow their impact and drive generational change. Contributions will be awarded through a competitive RFP process. Results will be reported annually and publicly by UWSELA, the New Orleans Children & Youth Planning Board and YMP partners. The master plan is overseen by the Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families and the New Orleans Youth Alliance.

“As one of New Orleans’ most generous workplaces, it’s no surprise that Latter & Blum is the first to make a significant contribution to the NOLA Coalition and its investments in youth-serving programs,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, United Way of Southeast Louisiana board of trustees chair. “This generous gift is jumpstarting efforts to fundraise for the future of our young people and city, and we trust the broader giving community will follow suit.”

Private contributions to The NOLA Contribution fund can be made online. For more information, visit NOLAcoalition.info.