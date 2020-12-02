Latter & Blum Acquires Gardner Realtors

By Rich Collins

Latter & Blum and Gardner Realtors new leadership team celebrate the announcement of their partnership on Dec. 2. (Left to Right -Top Row) Glenn Gardner, Lacey M. Conway, Cheryl McAdam. (Left to Right – Bottom Row) Crystal Gardner-Phillips, Sharon Gardner, Chip Gardner.

NEW ORLEANS – Real estate company Latter & Blum announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Gardner Realtors, one of its competitors in southern Louisiana and south Mississippi.

Latter & Blum and Gardner will have a combined network of more than 3,700 real estate associates. Latter & Blum said this will be the largest such firm in the Gulf South and the second largest female-led brokerage in the country. The change is also designed to enhance agents’ access to technology and marketing tools.

“We are thrilled to combine forces with Gardner Realtors, a company that has built a trusted brand for decades and upheld its longstanding tradition of excellence in real estate,” said Lacey Merrick Conway, president and CEO of Latter & Blum. “Together, with our real estate professionals under one name, we are excited to amplify our mission and live up to our legacy of helping people build lives and enhance communities for many more generations.”

As decades-old, family-owned companies, Latter & Blum and Gardner Realtors have a lot in common.

“By joining our people, cultures, shared histories and mutual respect for each other, we are now one unified force of good and independence in our local communities,” said Glenn M. Gardner, president and CEO of Gardner Realtors. “We are the two leading local real estate families coming together to carry out our mission in even greater ways of helping our clients and Realtors build the life they love! As proud new members of the Latter & Blum Family of Realtors, we look forward to providing even greater services to our clients and Realtors while we continue to show ‘Gardner Love’ to the communities we serve through our family of Realtors and the Gertrude Gardner Foundation.”

