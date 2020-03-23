Larry Johnson Named Chaplain for NOPD’s 1st and 5th Districts

NEW ORLEANS – As Baptist Community Ministries’ newest chaplain serving the NOPD, Larry Johnson will provide on-the-scene spiritual and emotional support to officers and victims experiencing crisis and trauma. Specifically, BCM’s Chaplaincy Services Division provides spiritual care and consultation to individuals, groups and institutions, regardless of their faith tradition. Johnson’s previous experience includes religious affairs sergeant for the U.S. Army and chaplain at East Jefferson General Hospital. He is currently battalion chaplain for the 377th Theater Sustainment Command. Johnson is also involved in multiple volunteer efforts across the greater New Orleans community, and exemplifies how chaplains are affecting people positively in all aspects of their lives.