Lark Hotels Partners with Angevin & Co.

Image courtesy of Lark Hotels (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS – Lark Hotels has partnered with New Orleans-based hospitality group Angevin & Co., founded by restaurateur and entrepreneur Robert Thompson.

Since 2012, the Massachusetts-based hotel company has introduced boutique properties in coastal cities nationwide. Thompson, meanwhile, is responsible for award-winning culinary destinations and programs across the U.S., including the conceptualization and introduction of the Punch Bowl Social “eatertainment” concept in 20 locations.

The pair’s first collaboration will be a reimagining of The Frenchmen Hotel, a historic New Orleans property slated to open in late 2021. The Frenchmen is currently undergoing renovations to all 27 guest rooms and public areas, including its two bars and outdoor pool deck. When the property reopens later this year, the hotel will debut redesigned interiors and a new bar program.

“We are elated to announce our creative collaboration with Robert Thompson and his team at Angevin & Co. beginning with The Frenchmen Hotel,” said Rob Blood, founder and president of Lark Hotels, in a press release. “Building off our work together in reviving the New Orleans gem destined to be a locals’ haunt, we are evaluating the market and looking for specific opportunities to acquire or third-party manage unique properties in the South and Southeast, from Charleston and Savannah to Austin and New Orleans. By aligning on our desire to create destination-worthy restaurants and bars that support an experiential and memorable hotel stay, the future business opportunities seem limitless.”

For more information, visit https://www.larkhotels.com/ and https://www.angevinco.com/.