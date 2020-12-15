Larder Gourmet Market + Eatery Opens in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS — Chefs and longtime friends Alison Vega-Knoll and Chris Wilson have opened Larder, a gourmet market and eatery, at 3005 Veterans Blvd. in Metairie.

“This has been a dream of ours for a long time,” said Vega-Knoll. “Chris and I have crafted a menu that brings people together to celebrate — dishes we have shared with our own families for years — and foods we can’t wait for you to share with yours.”

Vega-Knoll and Wilson renovated the existing building to allow for limited indoor and outdoor seating. They will focus on quick meals and dishes made for family meals at home but also offer a daily breakfast and lunch restaurant-style menu for dine-in and take-out. The market side of Larder offers a cheese and charcuterie case, Cajun Caviar selections, ready-to-serve items such as soups, salads, vegetables and sides, and meat and seafood entrees. The items in the refrigerated cases will change regularly based on product availability and seasonality.

Shoppers will also find oils and vinegars; spices, mustards, and dressings; gourmet nuts, popcorn, and candies; and crackers, polenta, pasta, grains, and rice. Gelato from local purveyor Piccola Gelateria is available daily, and an extensive selection of coffee and tea is provided by local roastery French Truck Coffee. To complete a meal, Larder also sells wine and beer.

“Sourcing the products for sale and those we use in our dishes has been a labor of love,” said Wilson. “Alison and I use these items in our own kitchens, so we know they offer the best quality and flavors available.”

The restaurant menu bakery selection includes various items, such as bagels, quick breads, scones, and quiches. The sweet shop offers cookies, cupcakes, brownies, and gelato. Six breakfast dishes include Amy’s egg sandwich, white cheddar and roast pork grit bowl, and fontal crepe, as well as several side options. More than a half dozen sandwiches include a Cuban, meatloaf, citrus shrimp gyro, roasted vegetable, and prosciutto di parma. Salad and soup options include a crispy Asian chicken salad, steak house salad, grilled shrimp and street corn salad, Wilson’s chowder, and a soup of the day. A kids lunch menu is also available.

Deli case items are available for grab-and-go. Larder is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Breakfast is served 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., sandwiches, salads, and soups are served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The deli cases are refreshed all day long. Larder also has a drive-thru for coffee, tea, bakery items and sweets.