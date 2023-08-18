LaPorte Promotes Thomas Freel

METAIRIE, La. — Thomas Freel has been promoted to shareholder at LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors. He is a director of tax services, co-leader of the firm’s Financial Services Industry Group, and tax services technical leader for accounting methods and S-corporations. He began his professional career with LaPorte as an intern in 2001.

As a leader in the LaPorte Baton Rouge office, Freel provides tax planning and compliance services to corporations, S corporations, partnerships and individuals. He serves clients across a range of industries, helping them navigate the many stages of their business life cycles, including advising on entity selection and changes in ownership.

Outside of his professional work, Freel is a member and past treasurer of the board of governors for the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana. He is involved with St George Catholic School and Church and also coaches his son’s sport teams. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Leadership Baton Rouge program.

“I am thrilled for Tommy. He will make a great addition to our shareholder group,” said Eric E. Bosch, president and CEO. “His commitment to providing exceptional client service and willingness to volunteer his time and talents in the community make him a leader I am proud to welcome to our shareholder group.”

Established over 75 years ago, LaPorte is an independent accounting and business consulting firm headquartered in Louisiana. It provides accounting, audit and assurance, business consulting, and tax planning and compliance.