LaPorte Promotes Francis ‘Trey’ Ragan

METAIRIE — LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors has promoted Francis “Trey” Ragan III to director of tax services. He was most recently a senior manager in the firm. Ragan began his career in 2008 at a Big Four public accounting firm before joining LaPorte in 2016. He has experience in tax compliance, tax planning and other tax consulting services for multinational SEC registrants, national middle market companies, S corps, partnerships and high-net-worth individuals. His clients operate in a wide range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, oilfield services and real estate. He is a member of the firm’s corporate and partnership technical resource groups and co-leads the firm’s real estate industry group.