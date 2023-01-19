LaPorte Promotes Anthony Rutledge

METAIRIE — LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors has promoted Anthony Rutledge to the role of director, audit and assurance services. He was most recently a senior manager within the firm.

Rutledge began his career in 2009 with LaPorte. He has performed internal control and financial audits, reviews and compilations for a variety of industries, including construction and marine services, software developers, technology service providers, educational service organizations, nonprofit organizations, governments and healthcare entities. He has also assisted clients with consultative needs, including internal control evaluations, information technology system reviews, benchmarking analyses, license applications, federal and state regulatory cost reporting requirements, indirect and internal cost allocation reviews, capital construction fund engagements, mergers and acquisitions, and implementation of technical pronouncements. An advocate for the CPA profession, Rutledge serves on the state board for the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants, leads the LaPorte Southeastern Louisiana University Recruiting team and is a member of LaPorte’s Construction, Nonprofit and Risk Advisory Services groups.