LaPorte Promotes Allison Duke

METAIRIE, La. — LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors has named Allison Duke director of audit and assurance services. She was most recently a senior manager within the firm. Duke began her professional career in 2004 at a Big Four firm and joined LaPorte in 2015. Since then, she has served a variety of industries, including construction, employee benefit plans and energy. In addition to audit and assurance work, she has assisted clients with internal accounting issues. She is also active on behalf of the LaPorte Nicholls State University Recruitment Team, meeting with students and representing the audit practice on panel presentations. She is a member of LaPorte’s construction, energy, and employee benefit plan groups.