LaPorte CEO Ted Mason Honored with LCPA Life Membership Award

METAIRIE – William “Ted” Mason III, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors President and CEO, has been honored with the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants Life Membership Award.

This award is presented to longstanding CPAs who have serviced the profession in an outstanding way and are in or near retirement.

Mason has been with LaPorte for nearly 38 years overall and has spent the last 20 years in the position of president and CEO. When he assumed that position, he spearheaded a long-range strategic plan with a vision of becoming a regional firm. Under his leadership, the firm has grown 500% and is now the second largest firm headquartered in Louisiana and 138th largest accounting firm in the country. This growth has been driven by his mindset and willingness to invest in innovation which has played out in talent acquisition and development, policies and procedures, flexible work arrangements/employee benefits, technology and so much more.

“Leaders must have a vision and they must be willing to lead others in the direction of that vision,” said Stephen Romig, former CEO of LaPorte. “As I reflect on Ted’s contribution to LaPorte and to the accounting profession, he has been unique in always taking the long-view and in moving others forward toward that vision.”

Established in 1946, LaPorte has more than 190 personnel in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Covington and Houma as well as an office in Houston. The firm’s services include accounting, audit and assurance, business consulting, tax planning and compliance.