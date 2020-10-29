LaPorte Announces Eric E. Bosch as President and CEO Elect

METAIRIE – LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors announced that Eric E. Bosch, CPA, has been selected as president and CEO elect for the firm. Bosch will assume his duties in that role effective Dec. 1, 2021.

Bosch will work closely with William T. Mason, LaPorte’s current president and CEO, over the next 13 months as he transitions into his new role. Mason has served as president and CEO for LaPorte for 20 years.

Bosch joined LaPorte in 1990 and quickly rose through the ranks. Currently a director in the Audit and Assurance Services Group, he has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout the firm including serving as a leader within the firm’s Healthcare Industry Group, chairman of the firm’s Compensation Committee, and former leader of the Financial Services Industry Group.

Bosch is a founding member of the charter school JCFA and over the years has served as a board member, treasurer and chairman of the school’s finance committee. Bosch also works with the Health and Education Alliance of Louisiana, Jefferson Dollars for Scholars, Jefferson Toastmasters, and the University of New Orleans Accounting Advisory Council. He currently serves as a faculty member for the Delgado Community College 10,000 Small Business Program, which is funded by Goldman Sachs, and as an adjunct professor for the University of New Orleans in its Healthcare Management program.

“The CEO sets the tone at the top of any business. It was of the utmost importance to me and our shareholder group to make sure that we had the right person in place as we move into this transition,” said Mason. “I know from my long history of working with Eric that he will do an excellent job as CEO. His dedication to our employees and keen business insights will serve LaPorte well, particularly as we navigate a post-COVID world.”

“I am truly honored to be selected to lead such a dynamic group of people,” said Bosch. “I am proud of how far LaPorte has come in the many years that I have been here and I look forward to building on our solid foundation of high-quality work and great service for our clients.”

Established in 1946, LaPorte is one of the largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the region, with over 190 personnel in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Covington and Houma, La., as well as an office in Houston. The firm offers a variety of services, including accounting, audit and assurance, business consulting, and tax planning and compliance. For more information, visit the LaPorte website at www.LaPorte.com.