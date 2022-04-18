Langenstein’s Hosts Centennial Celebration

NEW ORLEANS — Langenstein’s, which claims the title of New Orleans’ oldest, full-service grocery store, will celebrate its centennial year on Thursday, April 21 at its 1330 Arabella Street location. Scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event will feature free food and drinks plus music from Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra.

Some history courtesy of the retailer’s marketing department:

“Langenstein’s is New Orleans’ oldest grocery store serving catering and local specialties since 1922. When Michael Langenstein and his sons, George and Richard, opened Langenstein’s supermarket in the early 1920s, their goal was to carry the best meat and seafood in New Orleans. Little did they know that their small corner grocery store would grow to become one of New Orleans’ finest food markets serving both locals and visitors alike. In 1954, the grocery store outgrew the original storefront and relocated from 1300 Arabella Street, presently the home of Prytania Wine & Spirits and also run by the Lanaux family, to 1330 Arabella Street, where Langenstein’s still is today. In 1994 with the success of the Uptown store, Langenstein’s opened a second location in Metairie. And in 2015, River Ridge became home to the third and newest location of Langenstein’s. The new location anchors a new 47,000-square-foot ‘Langenstein’s Center’ shopping center at the corner of Sauve Road and Jefferson Highway in River Ridge.”