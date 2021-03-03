LAMMICO Named a ‘Best and Brightest’ Company

METAIRIE – LAMMICO was named one of the 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the nation for 2020 by the National Association for Business Resources, which recently recognized the winning companies in The Wall Street Journal. The 101 national winners were identified as organizations that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. The companies display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that leads to increased productivity and financial performance.

Potential winners were assessed by an independent research firm and scored based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. Organizations were evaluated on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

“Receiving this national honor is a testament to the LAMMICO culture and the dedication of its employees,” said J. Michael Conerly, president and CEO of LAMMICO. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team and this company, and all we do to serve the healthcare providers we insure.”

LAMMICO is headquartered in Metairie and has offices in Baton Rouge and Shreveport.