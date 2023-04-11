Lakuna CEO: Successful Projects Depend on Trust

NEW ORLEANS – Business leaders can learn successful methods of team building in a new blog designed to help CIOs, tech industry executives and business leaders of transformation projects navigate major technology and process enhancements.

The blog, “5 Ways Trust Influences Project Outcomes,” is available on the newly launched website from Lakuna, a New Orleans-based national consultant for energy and utilities clients. The company specializes in technology transformations, project management, change adoption, regulatory strategy and capital investment planning.

“I have experienced the good, the bad and the ugly of project execution and, without a doubt, trust is a differentiator between them,” explained Lakuna CEO Lauren Kenney. “Not only is trust important to achieving successful project outcomes, it also makes a difference in creating a positive experience for team members during project execution. This blog provides real life examples in contrast to one another, exemplifying the role trust plays.”

Founded in 2020, Lakuna is a team of consultants with backgrounds in energy, operations, technology and executive leadership.

Prior to founding Lakuna, Kenney worked for PwC and Entergy in management and executive roles.