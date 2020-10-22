Lakeview Regional to Host Opioid Take Back Day

METAIRIE – Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, is hosting a “Crush the Crisis” Opioid Take Back Day to raise awareness about opioid addiction and to anonymously collect unused and expired prescription medications for proper disposal. The Oct. 24 event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. suffered from an opioid use disorder in 2018. Tragically, more than 67,000 people died from drug overdoses, with opioids involved in 70% of those deaths. The opioid crisis has been declared a public health emergency and the misuse of prescription opioids often begins when they are obtained from a friend or family member’s medicine cabinet.

Hospital staff, volunteers and uniformed law enforcement officers will be present to help with the safe and anonymous disposal of unwanted medications.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center Physicians Plaza entrance. 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington, La.