Lakeview Regional Physician Group Welcomes New Vascular Surgeon

COVINGTON, La. — Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has announced the addition of Dr. Philip Gardner, a board-certified vascular surgeon, to Lakeview Regional Physician Group. Gardner has 38 years of clinical experience treating vascular disease in St. Tammany Parish and will join Dr. David Kaplan and Dr. Ali Khoobehi as the third member of Lakeview Regional’s vascular physician team.

Garder’s clinic is located in Lakeview Regional’s medical office building (101 Judge Tanner Blvd.) and he will begin seeing patients on Jan. 15. New and existing patients can schedule appointments for January now.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Gardner join our team of physicians at the Lakeview Regional Physician Group,” said Hiral Patel, Lakeview Regional CEO. “He has been the key vascular physician serving the needs of dialysis patients in our community for many years. Now he will also have the facilities, operational support and medical partners he needs to continue providing the highest quality vascular services in the area.”