Lakeview Regional Physician Group Welcomes New Cardiologist

SLIDELL, La. – Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has announced the addition of Dr. Omer Iftikhar, a board-certified and fellowship-trained invasive cardiologist, to Lakeview Regional Physician Group in Slidell. Dr. Iftikhar is board-certified in general cardiology and was trained in echocardiography, nuclear stress testing, vascular imaging, cardiac CT and interventional cardiology. He joined the practice on Aug. 1.

“Dr. Iftikhar shares Lakeview Regional’s commitment to building strong relationships with patients to provide the best individual care,” said Hiral Patel, Lakeview Regional CEO. “We are fortunate to have him join our team, and we welcome him to our community.”

Dr. Iftikhar earned his medical degree at King Edward Medical University in 2010. After moving to the United States, he completed a residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. He served as chief cardiology fellow at the University of Chicago (Northshore) and completed a general cardiology fellowship in 2019. He also completed a fellowship in interventional cardiology at Temple University in 2020.

Dr. Iftikhar’s care philosophy revolves around patient education and informed decision-making to improve health and well-being. He is a strong advocate of the influence of lifestyle modification and diet on cardiovascular disease and believes that the best health outcomes result from a strong doctor-patient relationship based on trust.

Medical procedures provided by Dr. Iftikhar include ablation; advanced heart failure treatment; angioplasty; cardiac catheterization, stenting and stress testing; carotid ultrasound; direct current cardioversion; echocardiography; Holter monitoring services; nuclear stress testing; peripheral angiography and vascular studies; preventive cardiology; transcatheter aortic valve replacement; and transesophageal echocardiography.

Lakeview Regional Physician Group in Slidell is located at 2360 Gause Blvd East. The physicians provide a full range of healthcare services for adults. Patients may schedule appointments by calling Lakeview Regional Physician Group at (985) 641-7283 or for more information, visit LakeviewPhysicianGroup.com.