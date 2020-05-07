Lakeview Regional Physician Group Welcomes Cardiologist

COVINGTON – Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Salvatore Buttaci, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, to Lakeview Regional Physician Group. Dr. Buttaci joined the practice in April and is currently offering virtual visits in addition to in-person office visits.

“Dr. Buttaci’s 20 years of multidisciplinary experience will vastly benefit our patients suffering from heart disease,” said Hiral Patel, Lakeview Regional CEO. “He will play a pivotal role in their diagnosis, treatment and outcomes, and we are proud to have him join our team.”

Dr. Buttaci is board certified in nuclear cardiology and is a registered physician in vascular ultrasound interpretation. He is also board certified in endovascular and vascular medicine. Dr. Buttaci offers extensive experience in catheter-based treatments for heart diseases including procedures such as cardiac catheterization, Impella devices, peripheral artery disease (PAD/limb salvage) and stent placement, as well as other care for heart disease. He is a Healthgrades honor roll physician and fluent in Spanish and Italian.

Dr. Buttaci graduated from Universidad De Los Andes and completed his internship at Rubio Hospital & Central Hospital in San Cristobal, Venezuela. He fulfilled a residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital at the University of Miami and a fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

“We strongly encourage patients to seek care for health concerns – our practices have taken every precaution to keep you safe. And people should definitely seek emergency care immediately if they suspect a heart attack or stroke, even amid this pandemic,” Dr. Buttaci said. “Don’t delay coming to the ER – every second counts, and we assure you that our ER is one of the safest places to be treated when it comes to a life-threatening condition.”

Lakeview Regional Physician Group, located at 101 Judge Tanner Blvd., provides services for adult, adolescent and limited pediatric surgical needs. Patients may schedule appointments by calling Lakeview Regional Physician Group at (985) 867-2100 or online at LakeviewPhysicianGroup.com.