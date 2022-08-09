Lakeview Regional Names Michael Queen Chief of Staff

COVINGTON, La. — Michael Queen, a board-certified anesthesiologist, has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. In this role, Queen serves as head of the medical staff, providing leadership and guidance and promoting effective communication between medical staff, administration and the board of trustees.

“High-level quality and compassionate care is our top priority,” says Jacques L. Guillot, Lakeview Regional chief medical officer. “Dr. Queen’s experience with clinical staff leadership and collaboration across a complex array of specialties will further support our mission to providing world-class patient care, education and research.”

Queen has been employed with Parish Anesthesia at Lakeview Regional since 2018. He became department chair in 2020 and has been involved in hospital leadership serving on multiple and various committees including medical executive committee, credentialing, trauma and operating room logistics. He assisted in creating an enhanced recovery after surgery program for orthopedic total joint replacements and cesarean sections. He was also heavily involved in elevating the hospital’s emergency services from a Level III to a Level II Trauma Center.

Dr. Queen graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering. He received the President’s Award from the Omega Chi Epsilon chemical engineering honor society. He earned a Doctor of Medicine from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed an internal medicine internship at Tulane Medical Center followed by his anesthesiology residency at Baylor College of Medicine. He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Louisiana Society of Anesthesiologists.