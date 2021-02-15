Lakeview Regional Medical Center Introduces New Manager

COVINGTON — Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has promoted Devin Michaud to manager of diagnostic imaging. Michaud began his career at Lakeview Regional as a volunteer in 2007. Since then, he obtained a Bachelor of Science in radiologic technology from the University of Louisiana Monroe and a Master of Business Administration from Liberty University. He has also increased his technical training by becoming registered in three modalities: radiography, computerized tomography and magnetic resonance imaging.

“Devin’s work experience and education make him an ideal choice for this management position,” said Timothy Rogers, radiology services director. “He is passionate about creating positive patient interactions, and will be instrumental in providing efficient, quality care. I am confident that he will excel in this new role.”