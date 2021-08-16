Lakeview Regional Medical Center Introduces New Labor and Delivery Manager

COVINGTON — Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has hired Candice Verke as the new labor and delivery manager. Most recently, Verke worked at West Florida Hospital, an HCA facility in Pensacola, Florida. Her extensive background in labor and delivery includes oxytocin audits, childbirth education, and charge/supervisor responsibilities.

“We are pleased to have Candice join our team at Lakeview,” said Jennifer Schmidt, chief nursing operator. “She brings a strong work ethic to her position and will provide compassionate care for mothers, babies, and their families throughout the birthing process.” In Verke’s previous position, she founded the unit’s Nursing Professional Practice Council. She is also certified in inpatient obstetrics and electronic fetal monitoring.

Verke holds an associate degree in nursing from the University of South Dakota and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree.