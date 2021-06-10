Lakeview Regional Hires Cardiology Specialist Hamid Salam

COVINGTON (press release) – Lakeview Regional Medical Center is honored to announce the addition of Dr. Hamid Salam, MD, F.A.C.C., a triple board-certified physician in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. Dr. Salam provides state-of-the-art cardiovascular care of highly complex medical problems according to the latest recommendations and guidelines. He also believes in shared decisions making between patient and the heart team.

Dr. Salam is a highly specialized physician with more than 20 years of clinical and interventional cardiology experience, performing structural heart procedures including trans catheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), complex and high-risk coronary interventions, percutaneous coronary interventions for chronic total occlusions (CTO), left and right ventricular support devices, and various other cardiac and peripheral procedures. He also has training in non-invasive testing, stress testing, echo, cardioversion and more.

“We are proud to have Dr. Salam join our physicians and staff at Lakeview Regional,” said Hiral Patel, Lakeview Regional’s CEO. “Dr. Salam brings an invaluable knowledge base with his many year of experience, advanced skills and passion for high quality patient care. We welcome his established patients to join our Lakeview family, and look forward to providing them the best in continued care.”

Dr. Salam was most recently the director of the heart team and trans-catheter aortic valve replacement program at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. He also served as the medical director of the cardiovascular service line and chest pain center there. Before practicing at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, he was in private practice in Covington and earlier in Chicago.

Dr. Salam earned his medical degree in Pakistan at Dow Medical College. After moving to the United States, he completed a residency at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he also completed a fellowship in cardiology. He served as Chief of Cardiology Fellows and Chief of Internal Medicine Residents while attending.

Dr. Salam is passionate about teaching and has previously held instructional positions in academic institutions. He has served patients of St. Tammany Parish since 2003.