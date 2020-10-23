Lakeview Regional Announces New Trauma Program Director

COVINGTON – Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has promoted Tilly Gard to the role of trauma program director.



Gard has been with Lakeview Regional since 2012, serving most recently as trauma program manager. Under her leadership, Lakeview Regional achieved the first Level III ACS Trauma Verification in the state with no deficiencies. Gard earned prior clinical experience from hospitals all over the southeastern region of Louisiana.



“A critical component of our trauma program is leadership, and as we progress on our trauma journey and advance trauma care in our region, I cannot think of a more qualified leader than Tilly Richard-Gard,” said Hiral Parel, Lakeview Regional CEO. “Tilly has led many significant components of our program – performance improvement, community outreach and research, to name just a few.



“I look forward to the future of our trauma program – it is in excellent hands with Tilly Gard, Dr. Marco Hidalgo and the entire team.”



Gard was the recipient of the Frist Humanitarian Award in 2018 for Lakeview Regional and HCA MidAmerica Division. She was also honored in 2012 as a Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana. She is a native of Louisiana and attended Nicholls State University College of Nursing. She received her nursing degree from University of Southwestern Louisiana College of Nursing in Lafayette. She is a member of the Louisiana State Nurses Association, American Nurses Association, Emergency Nurses Association, Louisiana Emergency Nurses Association, American Trauma Society, Society of Trauma Nurses, and American Society of Perioanesthesia Nurses.