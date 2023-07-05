Lakeview Hospital Welcomes General Surgeon Michael Dupré

COVINGTON, La. — Lakeview Hospital has announced the addition of Dr. Michael Dupré to its general surgery department. Dupré is a board-certified general surgeon specializing in laparoscopy, endoscopy and robotic procedures. He is employed by LCMC Health and provides evaluation and management of disorders of the alimentary tract, endocrine system, hernias, breast disease, wound care and trauma management.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Dupré to Lakeview Hospital,” said Chad Cathey, Lakeview Hospital COO. “He brings incredible skill and nearly 25 years of experience to our team.”

Before coming to Lakeview, Dupré practiced general surgery at multiple hospitals and facilities in the Baton Rouge area, including Baton Rouge General Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, and Woman’s Hospital.

Dupré received his medical degree from the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and performed his surgical internship and general surgery residency at the LSU Medical Center. He joined the Lakeview Hospital team in May 2023.