Lakeside Shopping Center Announces Lululemon Expansion

METAIRIE, La. – Lakeside Shopping Center has announced the relocation and expansion of Lululemon, set to open in late 2023. The new store, which will be located next to Apple in the Macy’s wing of the mall, will be more than 6,200 square feet, doubling the size of its previous location. The brand is best known for its technical athletic apparel for yoga, training and running.

The new retail space at Lakeside will carry Lululemon’s branded running shoes for women.

Founded in 1998 as a yoga apparel retailer in Vancouver, Lululemon now has over 430 retail stores in the U.S. and nearly 80 in Canada. Lululemon also currently operates 40 stores in nine European countries, including Spain, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.