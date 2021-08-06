Lagasse Foundation’s Boudin, Bourbon & Beer Goes ‘Back to the Table’

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has announced that it will bring Boudin, Bourbon & Beer “Back to the Table” in 2021. In response to the devastating impact the pandemic had on the hospitality industry, the organization has chosen to forego its traditional festival format and celebrate at individual restaurants during the month of November.

“While our industry is still struggling, we are excited to be able to encourage our loyal Boudin, Bourbon & Beer patrons to dine out during November to provide support to our restaurants and sponsors,” said Chef Emeril Lagasse. “We greatly appreciate the ongoing generosity the restaurant community has provided over the last ten years in raising awareness of our mission to inspire, mentor, and enable youth to reach their full potential.”

The event will include restaurants across New Orleans that will craft special boudin dishes and feature Abita Beer and cocktails from Buffalo Trace and Sazerac brands. Chefs confirmed to date, include Frank Brigtsen, Adolfo Garcia, Donald Link, Susan Spicer, Stephen Stryjewski, as well as Atchafalaya Restaurant. Additional chef and restaurant participants will be announced as they are confirmed.

In addition to the dining campaign, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation will continue the mentorship components of Boudin, Bourbon & Beer through a special internship program. Participating restaurants will welcome student mentees from program beneficiaries into the kitchen for an unmatched learning opportunity.

The Foundation has distributed $15.5 million to date, focusing on children’s education programs and funding to support basic childhood needs. As part of its mission, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation created a signature program, Emeril’s Culinary Garden & Teaching Kitchen. This national education initiative integrates gardening and cooking concepts in elementary and middle school curriculums. This one-of-a-kind program offers an engaging experience that connects kids to the world of food and nurtures skills that benefit them not only in the kitchen but also throughout life. Currently, there are three kitchens in operation, with one to be completed in September and a fifth in 2022.