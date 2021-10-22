Lagasse Foundation Announces Chefs for Boudin Bourbon & Beer

NEW ORLEANS — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has announced its participating restaurants and chefs for Boudin, Bourbon & Beer “Back-to-the-Table.” In response to the impact the pandemic had on the hospitality industry, the organization has chosen to forego its traditional festival format and celebrate at individual restaurants during the month of November. For the “Back-to-the-Table” event, each chef will craft special boudin dishes and feature Abita Beer and cocktails from Buffalo Trace.

Participating restaurants and their respective chefs include Atchafalaya (Chef Chris Lynch), Blue Oak BBQ (Chefs Philip Moseley and Ronnie Evans), Boucherie and Bourrée (Chef Nathaniel Zimet), Brigtsen’s (Chef Frank Brigtsen), Broussard’s (Chef Jimi Setchim), Cochon Restaurant (Chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski), Commander’s Palace (Chef Meg Bickford), Commons Club (Chef Alex Harrell), Criollo (Chef Joe Maynard), Emeril’s Restaurant (Chef’s Emeril Lagasse and David Slater), La Boca (Chef Adolfo Garcia), La Petite Grocery (Chef Justin Devillier), Maypop (Chef Michael Gulotta), Meril (Chef Bergen Carman), Piece of Meat (Chef Leighann Smith), Restaurant R’Evolution, Rosedale (Chef Susan Spicer), Saint John (Chef Eric Cook) and Toups Meatery (Chef Isaac Toups).

“We are thrilled to be able to keep the spirit of Boudin, Bourbon & Beer alive this year while providing support to our restaurants and sponsors,” said Chef Emeril Lagasse. “We greatly appreciate the ongoing generosity this community, in particular, has provided over the last ten years–raising awareness of our mission to inspire, mentor, and enable youth to reach their full potential.”

In addition to the “Back-to-the-Table” dining campaign, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation will continue the mentorship components of Boudin, Bourbon & Beer through a special internship program. Participating restaurants will welcome student mentees from program beneficiaries into the kitchen for an unmatched learning opportunity.

The Foundation has distributed $15.5 million to date, focusing on children’s education programs and funding to support basic childhood needs. As part of its mission, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation created a signature program, Emeril’s Culinary Garden & Teaching Kitchen. This national education initiative integrates gardening and cooking concepts in elementary and middle school curriculums. This one-of-a-kind program offers an engaging experience that connects kids to the world of food and nurtures skills that benefit them in the kitchen and throughout life. Currently, there are three kitchens in operation, with one to be completed in September and a fifth in 2022.