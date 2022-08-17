Lafayette-Based Apple Repair Shop Opens First GNO Location

NEW ORLEANS — The Orchard Stores, an Apple authorized service provider and reseller, is expanding its services to the New Orleans area. Originating in Lafayette, the iPhone and computer repair shop will be located at 1134 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite C-2 in the Elmwood Shopping Center.

The Orchard Stores is best known for its Apple repair services along with on-demand, on-site IT services for homes, businesses and educational institutions. It offers same-day service. Walk-ins are welcome. This will be the company’s third location.

“We are so excited about the opening of our first of many stores in the greater New Orleans market,” said Tyler Racca, the company’s resident and CEO. “Apple has needed support in this area for a very long time and we are honored to be their partner in servicing the New Orleans community. We are a Louisiana-based company focusing on helping Louisiana customers by providing the same products and services available at the Apple stores with local support second to none. We can’t wait to get to work!”

The Orchard is expected to open early/mid September. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Details on their ribbon cutting and grand opening will be announced soon.