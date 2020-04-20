Lafayette and New Orleans Have Most Small Businesses in La.

NEW YORK – From personal finance company SmartAsset:

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on small businesses in the U.S., with many temporarily closing their doors to accommodate social distancing mandates.

A recent study by SmartAsset highlighted the places in Louisiana with the most small business owners. These rankings are based on one of the key factors in SmartAsset’s Best Places for Small Business Owners study. The analysis measured the percentage of residents in each place that depend on small business income. Jefferson Parish was one of the places where small business representation was highest.

For a look at the places in Louisiana with the most small business owners, check out the table below:

Rank County Small Business Returns Small Business Income Income Taxes Small Business Returns Index 1 Lafayette, LA 31.19% 13.63% $9,328 53.25 2 Orleans, LA 31.14% 14.36% $9,328 53.13 3 Plaquemines, LA 30.95% 15.23% $9,328 52.73 4 Saint Tammany, LA 30.63% 13.68% $9,328 52.05 5 Cameron, LA 29.25% 12.14% $9,328 49.14 6 Jefferson, LA 28.58% 12.47% $9,328 47.72 7 Tensas, LA 28.49% 12.60% $9,328 47.52 8 West Feliciana, LA 28.01% 15.02% $9,328 46.51 9 East Baton Rouge, LA 27.40% 17.41% $9,328 45.22 10 Saint Bernard, LA 27.22% 6.56% $9,328 44.85

The full study, methodology and interactive map can be found here.





