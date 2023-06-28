LADA Names Troy Duhon 2023 Louisiana Dealer of the Year

L to R: Troy Duhon and Will Green

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association has announced that Troy Duhon of Premier Automotive in New Orleans has been named the 2023 Louisiana Dealer of the Year.

This annual award recognizes one Louisiana auto dealer for his or her business success and impact in the community.

“From buying his first dealership at 30 years old to starting his own nonprofit, Troy Duhon’s achievements exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and generosity we pride our association membership on,” said LADA President Will Green. “Our entire association is proud to recognize Troy as the 2023 Louisiana Dealer of the Year. His success in the industry and support of his community embodies the true spirit of the award.”

Each year, LADA’s members nominate dealers from various districts and the winners are selected by LADA’s board of directors. To qualify, nominees must be the designated operating head of a franchised new car dealership and a member of LADA and the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) for the last five years. Nominees must demonstrate their exceptional status as a reputable auto dealer in the region and an outstanding citizen actively invested in their community.

Duhon will also be designated as the state’s nominee to the TIME Dealer of the Year Award, which will be presented during the 2024 NADA Convention in Las Vegas.

“It’s an honor to represent the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association as this year’s Dealer of the year on behalf of Premier Automotive,” said Duhon. “It’s been a dream of Tracy and mine to bless people. As we feed 5,000-6,000 people a day, it truly touches us and inspires us to continue doing what we are doing. My father always told me no one will remember how many cars I sold, but the good Lord will remember how many people I feed.”

Duhon has served as chairman of the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission and on the dealer council for Nissan, Toyota and Chrysler. Outside of work, Duhon has served on the boards of OTMAC, Covenant House, the New Orleans Mission and the Giving HOPE Foundation.