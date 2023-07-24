LADA Elects Kristie McMath Chairperson of the Board of Directors

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association announced that Kristie McMath-Hebert, dealer operator of Arceneaux Ford in New Iberia, has been elected chairwoman of the LADA board of directors.

McMath-Hebert has served in various LADA leadership roles, including treasurer and chairwoman-elect. She is the first woman to lead the board.

“We are proud to have someone of Kristie’s caliber represent the men and women of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association,” said Will H. Green, president and CEO of LADA. “Kristie is a strong female role model, whose knowledge and insight of our industry has made her universally respected during her time on the board. She is a third-generation Louisiana auto dealer, with strong roots in New Iberia and a history of steadfast support for the causes and people in her community. She understands this business inside and out and why it’s so important and valuable to Louisiana.”

Hebert and Arceneaux Ford have partnered with nonprofits for fundraisers and other charitable pursuits for generations. Hebert also serves on the board of directors for the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation, which facilitates economic development in Iberia Parish.

“I am privileged to be a third-generation auto dealer. The love I have for this industry and Louisiana permeates everything I do,” said Hebert. “I hope that as chairwoman of LADA I can serve as a role model to everyone in the auto industry, and most especially to women in the industry, by making solid, enlightened decisions that will benefit our ever-changing industry for the next generation of auto dealers and the people of our state.”

LADA’s board of directors is composed of 19 dealers elected from 17 districts. The chairperson, chair-elect, treasurer and NADA state director, along with two additional members from the board selected by the chairperson, compose the executive committee. Board members serve two-year terms with approximately one-half elected or re-elected each year.

In addition, the association includes the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association Self-Insurers’ Trust Fund. Hebert’s appointment marks the first time in LADA history a father-daughter duo will head up LADA’s two organizations, as her father Tommy McMath currently serves as the chair of the LADA-SIF board of trustees.