Laborie Promoted to Shareholder at LaPorte

METAIRIE — Dawn Laborie has been promoted to shareholder at LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors. A director in audit and assurance services and co-leader of the firm’s nonprofit industry group, Laborie began her professional career with LaPorte in 2000. She is a certified public accountant. In addition to performing and reviewing financial and compliance audits for her clients, she provides consulting services related to operational reviews, board governance, implementation of new standards and industry benchmarking. Dawn serves entities primarily in the nonprofit, public sector and financial services industries, and she has extensive training in these industries. She has also completed the AICPA’s Not-for-Profit Certificate I program.

Laborie has served on the boards of the East Jefferson YMCA, the Jefferson Performing Arts Society and the Catholic Community Foundation of the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

“I am proud to welcome Dawn to our shareholder group,” said Eric E. Bosch, LaPorte president and CEO. “During her tenure here, she has shown an unwavering commitment to client service for her clients and to mentoring her team members. I know she is well suited for this next challenge and will excel among our next generation of leaders.”

Established in 1946, LaPorte is an independent accounting and business consulting firm with more than 180 employees in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Covington and Houma, as well as an office in Houston. The firm offers a variety of services, including accounting, audit and assurance, business consulting, and tax planning and compliance.