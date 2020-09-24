La. Unemployment Insurance Claims Drop, Still at Historic Levels

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission said initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Sept. 19 dropped to 14,842 from the previous week’s total of 16,182. The number is still exponentially higher than this time last year: during the week ending Sept. 21, 2019, 1,653 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 17,945 from the previous week’s average of 17,300.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Sept. 19 decreased to 238,724 from the previous week’s total of 250,244. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,515 for the week ending Sept. 21, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 248,691 from the previous week’s average of 251,690.

The LWC said it has countless tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.