La. Unemployment Climbs Slightly in September

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2020 increased to 8.2 percent; an increase of 0.2 percentage points from August 2020’s revised not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 8.0 percent.

Since the height of the pandemic in April 2020, Louisiana not seasonally adjusted “nonfarm” employment has added 120,500 jobs. Not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment for Sept. 2020 stands at 1,849,400.

Since August 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased by 16,256 from 1,936,826 to 1,920,570 in September 2020. When compared to September 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased by 71,813.

Since August 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 1,490 from 169,537 to 171,027 in September 2020. When compared to September 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 66,685.

Since August 2020, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 6,900 jobs from 1,842,500 to 1,849,400 in September 2020. When compared to September 2019, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 131,700 jobs.

Since August 2020, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 600 jobs from 1,521,000 to 1,521,600 in September 2020. When compared to September 2019, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 126,600 jobs.

Not seasonally adjusted September 2020 unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 6.0 percent, up from 5.3 percent in September 2019, but down from 6.1 percent in August.

• Baton Rouge: 7.1 percent, up from 4.6 percent in September 2019, but down from 7.2 percent in August.

• Hammond: 9.4 percent, up from 5.6 percent in September 2019, but down from 9.7 percent in August.

• Houma: 6.8 percent, up from 4.7 percent in September 2019, but unchanged from 6.8 percent in August.

• Lafayette: 7.4 percent, up from 4.9 percent in September 2019, but unchanged from 7.4 percent in August.

• Lake Charles: 12.0 percent, up from 4.3 percent in September 2019 and up from 8.1 percent in August.

• Monroe: 6.8 percent, up from 5.5 percent in September 2019, but unchanged from 6.8 percent in August.

• New Orleans: 9.5 percent, up from 4.6 percent in September 2019, but down from 9.7 percent in August.

• Shreveport: 7.7 percent, up from 5.3 percent in September 2019, but down from 7.8 percent in August.