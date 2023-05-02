La. Treasurer Delivers Unclaimed Property to North Oaks Employees

Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder, who is running for governor, hand-delivered checks totaling more than $120,000 to the employees of North Oaks Health System as part of the 'Great Employee Give Back of 2023.'

HAMMOND, La. — North Oaks Health System recently partnered with the Louisiana Department of Treasury through its “Great Employee Give Back of 2023” initiative to help return unclaimed property to its staff.

Through this joint effort, North Oaks gave employees the chance to opt in and have the health system submit data on their behalf. As a result, a collective amount of $120,000 was located for 92 North Oaks employees.

Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder and members of his team were on hand to return monies to North Oaks employees at a surprise celebration held Thursday, April 27, on the health system’s main campus in Hammond.

“This is my favorite part of my job,” Schroder said in a press release. “We launched the ‘Great Employee Give Back’ initiative a few months ago to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the state’s Unclaimed Property Program and provide a way for employers across the state to pay it forward to their employees. It’s our pleasure to return $120,000 – our largest Great Employee Give Back to date – to the employees of North Oaks, who work daily to contribute to the stellar reputation of this health system.”

“It’s always a win to come to work and get unexpected money,” noted Cath Lab Registered Nurse Blair Travasos as she received a check for $70. “This is awesome!”

To learn more about the Department of Treasury’s “Louisiana Cash Claim” and “Great Employee Give Back of 2023” programs, visit LaCashClaim.org