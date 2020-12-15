La. Tech, Georgia Southern to Compete in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Tech University and the Georgia Southern University have accepted invitations to compete against one another in the 2020 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. CST and will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio. 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Committee, staff and volunteers are proud to celebrate our 20th anniversary this coming bowl season and we are delighted to host Louisiana Tech University and the Georgia Southern University,” said R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Chairman Sheriff Paul Valteau. “Due to COVID-19, we will not host a traditional week of bowl experiences, but we look forward to creating a memorable experience for both participating universities, coaches and student-athletes.”

Working in partnership with the State of Louisiana and the City of New Orleans, staff from the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, managers of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and ASM Global are planning to host 3,000 patrons to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on game day.

“Pandemic protocols will be in place and any tickets that may be made available will be very limited,” said R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Executive Director/Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Senior Vice President Billy Ferrante. “I want to thank the State of Louisiana, City of New Orleans, Conference USA, the Sun Belt Conference, Tulane University Medical School and ASM Global for their guidance throughout this year. Without their assistance, our bowl game would not be possible.”

With a season record of 5-4 and a conference record of 4-2 the Louisiana Tech University will represent Conference USA in the bowl game. Under the direction of head coach Skip Holtz, the Bulldogs are back in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl for the first time since winning the game in 2015. Led by third year head coach Chad Lunsford, the Eagles of Georgia Southern bring a 7-5 overall record and 4-4 record in the Sun Belt Conference to New Orleans. This will mark the third straight bowl appearance for Georgia Southern.

For more information on the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, visit www.neworleansbowl.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @NewOrleansBowl.