La. Office of Tourism Announces Two Grant Programs

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Office of Tourism announced that the application period is now open for two tourism grant programs for fiscal year 2021. The programs include the Competitive Grant Program, which awards grants of up to $10,000 to help fund marketing initiatives for tourism events; and the Cooperative Marketing Program, which offers grants up to $20,000 to help support Louisiana-based convention and visitors bureaus, tourist commissions and other eligible organizations.

“These tourism grants allow us to promote the entire state and offers our partners an important extra push that can make a difference in a successful tourism event or campaign,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “For every dollar we invest in promoting the state we see a return on that investment of $41. With more than 400 fairs and festivals around the state and countless attractions, I’m proud that the Louisiana Office of Tourism can continue to help our CVBs promote their areas.”

The deadline to submit an application for the Competitive Grant Program is April 7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

The deadline to submit an application for the Cooperative Marketing Program is May 1, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

More information on the FY21 Competitive Grant Program and a link to the application can be found on the Louisiana Office of Tourism Grants webpage.

More information on the Cooperative Marketing Program and a link to the FY21 application can be found on the Louisiana Office of Tourism Industry Partners webpage.





